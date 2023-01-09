Head to Head Analysis: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 0.57 -$181.38 million ($0.96) -0.54 Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 14.57 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 2 3 1 0 1.83 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 828.42%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -115.00% -51.24% -30.18% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Skillz on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. The company also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. In addition, it provides blockchain technology services, which includes designing and developing digital asset transaction platforms, digital asset quantitative investment software, and other innovative and derivative services based on blockchain technologies; and cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

