Analyzing PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) & Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

PMV Pharmaceuticals and Verrica Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$57.85 million ($1.60) -5.41 Verrica Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 13.29 -$35.08 million ($1.03) -3.77

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verrica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.41% -23.48% Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.31% -39.35%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PMV Pharmaceuticals and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 261.82%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 241.49%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

PMV Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats PMV Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. It is also developing mutant p53 programs, including Wild-type p53 Induced-Phosphatase, R282W, and R273H, as well as other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for treating plantar warts. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatological oncology indications. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

