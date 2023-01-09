Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $182.47

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

