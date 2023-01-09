Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $149.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MAKSY stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.