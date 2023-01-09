Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $148.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.5 %

PAC stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $333.81 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 47.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

