Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $39.60

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $41.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

