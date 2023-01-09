Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $301.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.71.

MURGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($295.74) to €320.00 ($340.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($351.06) to €350.00 ($372.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($325.53) to €316.00 ($336.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($258.51) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of MURGY opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

