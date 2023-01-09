Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$6.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72.

TSE:ESI opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.15.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

