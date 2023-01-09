Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT at $65.71

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

CODYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($68.09) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($73.40) to €68.00 ($72.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.85) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

CODYY opened at $11.18 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.