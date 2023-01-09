Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$36.90

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

VET opened at C$20.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.07 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

