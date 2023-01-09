Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $44.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Upstart has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $480,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

