Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $30.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

