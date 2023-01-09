Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target at $592.29

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $592.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 635 ($7.65) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.36) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.04) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.