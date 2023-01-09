Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $11.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

CTIC stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $686.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 989,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

