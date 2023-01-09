North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.70. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$476.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$191.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.13 million. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

