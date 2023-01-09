Brokerages Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Target Price at $56.75

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.70) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

