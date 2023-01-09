Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $175.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at $40,596,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $459,295.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $498,831.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,596,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $4,048,446. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $19,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

