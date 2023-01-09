Brokerages Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT at $142.20

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $672.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

