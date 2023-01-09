SVB Leerink Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $352.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $352.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.22.

NYSE WAT opened at $322.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

