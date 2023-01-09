Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

