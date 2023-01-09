Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

