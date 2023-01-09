Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54.
About Barnwell Industries
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.