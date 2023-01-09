Contrasting Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $16.12 billion 1.34 $2.38 billion $18.75 12.96 Aclarion $60,000.00 75.60 -$4.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 4 6 0 2.60 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus target price of $267.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Aclarion has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Aclarion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 11.51% 20.33% 10.37% Aclarion -14,610.93% N/A -217.33%

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Aclarion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. It provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for managed care organizations and accountable care organizations. It offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves managed care organizations, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a collaboration agreement with Tigerlily Foundation to increase clinical trial diversity for women of color. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

