Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) vs. Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) Critical Analysis

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Telesis Bio has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Telesis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Telesis Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telesis Bio and Arrayit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Telesis Bio currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Telesis Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telesis Bio is more favorable than Arrayit.

Profitability

This table compares Telesis Bio and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesis Bio -251.04% -73.65% -51.19% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telesis Bio and Arrayit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesis Bio $11.04 million 3.48 -$38.96 million ($1.80) -0.72 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telesis Bio.

Summary

Telesis Bio beats Arrayit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesis Bio

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

