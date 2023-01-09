Financial Comparison: Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) versus Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Mativ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mativ $1.44 billion 0.88 $88.90 million $1.66 13.95

Mativ has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.5% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mativ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A Mativ 2.33% 13.43% 3.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orchids Paper Products and Mativ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Mativ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mativ has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Mativ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mativ is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Summary

Mativ beats Orchids Paper Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

