Reviewing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Shore Bancshares pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 UBS Group 1 6 3 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shore Bancshares and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.57%. UBS Group has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than UBS Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.16 $15.37 million $1.31 13.37 UBS Group $38.65 billion 1.79 $7.46 billion $2.12 9.38

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 20.18% 7.46% 0.76% UBS Group 17.38% 12.55% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats UBS Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.