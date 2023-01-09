ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Critical Comparison

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18% BioLife Solutions -67.70% -7.50% -6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioLife Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million 1.61 -$1.38 million ($0.02) -3.82 BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 6.66 -$7.64 million ($2.48) -7.48

Analyst Ratings

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.10%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

