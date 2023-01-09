Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Head to Head Analysis

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.65 billion 0.05 -$43.03 million ($1.44) -1.06 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.47 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

27.7% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.76%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -4.28% -21.51% -2.46% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.