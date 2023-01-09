Contrasting South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) and South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and South Pacific Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 197.30 -$9.90 million N/A N/A South Pacific Resources $3.13 billion 0.82 $72.50 million $1.75 35.94

South Pacific Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 South Pacific Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amprius Technologies and South Pacific Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.38%. South Pacific Resources has a consensus price target of $78.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.54%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than South Pacific Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of South Pacific Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of South Pacific Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and South Pacific Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A South Pacific Resources 2.29% 4.25% 0.95%

Summary

South Pacific Resources beats Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment is involved in the home and garden, cleaning products, and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

