Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $214.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.