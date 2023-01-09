Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 701.60

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.45).

DRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 950 ($11.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.20) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 825 ($9.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 645.50 ($7.78) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 648.34. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,265.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

