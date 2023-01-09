Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Price Target at $161.40

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of PRI opened at $146.47 on Friday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.20.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.
Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Featured Articles
