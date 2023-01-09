Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 1.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.