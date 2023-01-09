Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives $55.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several brokerages have commented on CDMGF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. AlphaValue lowered Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Icade has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

