Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $22.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -530.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

