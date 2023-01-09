Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $22.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.
CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CERT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -530.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.62.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
