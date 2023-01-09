New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $9.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,224,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

