Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGLE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

