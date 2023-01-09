Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Target Price at $102.50

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

