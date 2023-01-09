10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $135.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

