Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $74.50

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

