LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $88.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($97.87) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($78.72) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($125.53) to €91.00 ($96.81) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

LEGIF stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $135.75.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

