Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $2.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

ELROF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.20 ($2.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.51) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

