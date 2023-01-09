UBS Group Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $22.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

