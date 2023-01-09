Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Vertex Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 over the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

