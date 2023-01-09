Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

