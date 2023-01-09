Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex Price Performance

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $586.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

