The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 450 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.42) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.86) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 555.75 ($6.70).

easyJet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.48) on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.16.

Insider Activity at easyJet

About easyJet

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($47,767.33). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,670.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

