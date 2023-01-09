NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXGPF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,505.43.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

