TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.05.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$54.24 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$52.12 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.76.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

