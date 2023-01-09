Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

