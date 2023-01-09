Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

RGP stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Resources Connection by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

